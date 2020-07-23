Wally E. Hightower, 82, of Rockford, passed away June 17, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1938, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Fred and Evelyn (Brown) Dennie.
Wally was a member of Jehovah's Witness Church. She attended Roosevelt College and was a Librarian with the Chicago Public Library. She loved to shop, and enjoyed sewing, growing roses and vegetables in her garden and jigsaw puzzles, framing and hanging many of them.
Wally was married to Herbert Hightower Sr. for 25 years. She is survived by her former husband, Herbert; children, Herbert Hightower Jr., Beverly (Joseph) Hightower-Iverson, Alesia Hightower and Russell Hightower; grandchildren Shamika, Dominique, Timothy, Jillean, Travis, Stephanie and Chante; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ziar, Amenna, Jaden, Kyree, Tyshawn, Te'arra and Darren; brothers, Fred, Chico, and Johnny; sisters, Pauline, Evelyn, and Effie, and numerous nieces nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents and son, Condy Hightower.
A special thank you to Lindsey at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center.
A memorial service for Wally will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3 pm at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108, and can also be viewed on Zoom at www.zoom.com
with access code 851 2824 1007.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wally's family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com.