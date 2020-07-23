1/1
Wally E. Hightower
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wally E. Hightower, 82, of Rockford, passed away June 17, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1938, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Fred and Evelyn (Brown) Dennie.
Wally was a member of Jehovah's Witness Church. She attended Roosevelt College and was a Librarian with the Chicago Public Library. She loved to shop, and enjoyed sewing, growing roses and vegetables in her garden and jigsaw puzzles, framing and hanging many of them.
Wally was married to Herbert Hightower Sr. for 25 years. She is survived by her former husband, Herbert; children, Herbert Hightower Jr., Beverly (Joseph) Hightower-Iverson, Alesia Hightower and Russell Hightower; grandchildren Shamika, Dominique, Timothy, Jillean, Travis, Stephanie and Chante; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ziar, Amenna, Jaden, Kyree, Tyshawn, Te'arra and Darren; brothers, Fred, Chico, and Johnny; sisters, Pauline, Evelyn, and Effie, and numerous nieces nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents and son, Condy Hightower.
A special thank you to Lindsey at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center.
A memorial service for Wally will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3 pm at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108, and can also be viewed on Zoom at www.zoom.com with access code 851 2824 1007.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wally's family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved