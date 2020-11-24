Walter Norman Mosher







Walter Norman Mosher, a loving husband, kindhearted father and man of faith died Monday, November 9, 2020. He was 85 years old. Walter was born March 4, 1935, in Ogden, Utah, to Donald Hay Mosher and Lillian Ruth Stark Mosher, the eighth of nine children. Walter served in the army and worked as an auto body repairman; he co-owned a body shop for many years. He was a co-owner of Acme Lending Mortgage Company. Walter married Gloria Mae Barber on June 1, 1959; they later divorced and have three children together; Brett (Jennifer) Mosher, Cindy (Jeff) Johnson and Lisa (Mike) Holmes. Walter married Marsha Mickelson on Jan.31, 1970. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year and have three children; Shayne (Jana) Mosher, Michelle (Allen) Swanson and Ryan Mosher.



Walter was blessed with 14 grandchildren; Brittney Johnson, Lacy Johnson, Colten Johnson, Lindsey (Holmes) Barney, Amber (Holmes) Womack, Garett Holmes, Parker Holmes, Alayna Mosher, Rachel Swanson, Chantel Swanson, Emma Mosher, Hanna Mosher, and Abby Mosher.



Walter lived his life as an example to his family; he was a hard worker and rarely took a day off work. He loved God and lived his life with integrity. Family and friends will miss his storytelling, his laugh was contagious and his eyes would sparkle when telling fun stories from his childhood. Walter enjoyed traveling, playing cards at family gatherings and getting together most weekends for a cup of coffee at the diner with his brothers and friends throughout his life.



Walter was preceded in death by his parents, his son Brett; brothers: Richard, Bobby, Arthur, Loren, Leonard, Kyle and a sister, Lillian. He is survived by his loving wife, five children, 14 grandchildren, four adorable great-grandchildren, his brother Rick, sister Evelyn, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Walter will remain in his family and friend's hearts and memories.



Graveside services were held at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store