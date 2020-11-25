1/1
Walter R. Bossart
1935 - 2020
Walter R. Bossart, 85, of Delmont, died on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1935 in New Stanton, to the late Paul and Ruth (Steiner) Bossart. Walter was a veteran of the US Army, having been stationed in Korea just after the war. He had been a truck driver for John Harrison Company and was a member of Teamsters Local 249. Walt retired from employment with Westmoreland County, where he worked for many years. He was proud of his service to the Delmont Salvation Army and was the Delmont Service Center Director. He received the William Booth award and many recognitions throughout his 47 years of dedicated service to Salvation Army. He was a member and deacon of the former United Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Irwin, and was a member of New Hope Presbyterian. Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Lucille; two sons, Donald (wife Yolanda) Cline and Dr. William (wife Sue) Cline; five grandchildren, Rachel, Ashley, Donnie, Jessica, and Katelyn Cline; a great-grandson, Joseph McCormick; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 6 brothers, Donald, George, Fred, William, Wayne, and Paul Bossart, and two sisters, Betty Greene and Gloria Smith. Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 PM Friday, November 27 at at Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Face masks will be required. Funeral service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Salvation Army Delmont Service Center, 326 East Pittsburgh Street, Delmont, PA 15626 or to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 12727 Lincoln Way, North Huntingdon, PA 15642.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Walters passing.I had volunteered at Salvation Army for awhile and met him a few times.Nancy Venturella also asked to pass along her condolences too.
EileenBush
Friend
