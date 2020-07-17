Wanda Jean Kieyoomia, age 61, a Planner for Pacific Architect and Engineering of Albuquerque, NM, passed away unexpectedly in her Albuquerque home on Monday, June 1, 2020. Wanda is survived by her son, Timothy Boyer; mother, Lita Mae Kieyoomia; and six sisters, Roberta Atcitty (Clifford), Elvira Kieyoomia-Crockett (Randy), Victoria Kieyoomia, Lucinda Kieyoomia (Marty Dechilly), Joan Kieyoomia (Bryan Gorman), and Georgia Kieyoomia. She left behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and dear friends she called her brothers and sisters. She was preceded by her father, Joe L. Kieyoomia; brothers, Ronald and Joey Kieyoomia; material grandparents, Katherine and Robert Fulton; and paternal grandparents, Asdzaa Nez Begay and Hosteen Nez Begay.



Wanda was born in Shiprock on April 6, 1959 to Joe L. and Lita Mae Kieyoomia. She graduated from Shiprock High school and attend New Mexico State University. She was employed as a planner with Pacific Architect and Engineering, Arizona Public Service, Alaska, and California. She took great pride in her job and family. Wanda was devoted mother to her son Timothy. Wanda lived in many places and befriended many people she called family. She was such a caring, loving and most definitely a provider. She loved to bake, play poker, shop, hunt/fish, and of course spend time with friends and family. She is loved by so many.



A private family Funeral Service will be held. Flowers, donations, and condolences for the family may be offered at FRENCH – Westside.

