MOORES, NY/ HIGHGATE, VT – Warren M. Fresn, age 78, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.



He was born in Beekmantown, NY on March 4, 1942 to the late Carl Sr. and Mary (Powers) Fresn.



Warren grew up in Beekmantown, NY and as a young man worked for his brother Carl Jr. excavating where he learned how to operate heavy equipment, he also served on the Champlain Fire Department, Niagara Hose Co. No. 1 from 1963-1968. He then went on to work for the Town of Champlain Highway Department for 32 years before retiring. Warren or "Bebo" as he was affectionally known throughout his life, enjoyed cooking up his famous pig roasts on a machine he invented for all sorts of occasions all over NY and VT, he also loved maintaining his huge vegetable garden, and spending time with family and friends. Warren could be seen almost daily at Desorcie's Market where he enjoyed David's cooking and visiting with the employees and customers. He will be remembered by many for being a jokester, and for his legendary story telling abilities.



He is survived by his daughter, Sharlene Bedard and her husband Charles of Moores, NY; grandson, Dylan Bedard of Moores, NY; loving companion, Marie Martel of Highgate Center and her family; sisters, Marilyn Parsons of Champlain, NY, Alice Parker of Hamilton, OH, Joanne Cleary and her husband Norm of Brossard, QC, and Carole Forgette of Beekmantown, NY; several nieces and nephews; and close friend over many years, David Desorcie of Highgate. Besides his parents, Warren was predeceased by his wife, Pauline (Pelkey) Fresn in 2005; and siblings, Francis Fresn, Carl Fresn Jr., Arthur Fresn, and Catherine Shippert.



A Life Celebration will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9:00AM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Warren's service will be streamed live through The Goss Life Celebration Facebook page. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.



For those who wish, contributions in Warren's memory may be made to the Highgate Fire Department, P.O. Box 189, Highgate Center, VT 05459.



