Willard C. "Bill" Brenner
1953 - 2020
Willard "Bill" C. Brenner died unexpectedly at home on June 7, 2020 in Roscoe, Illinois due to a cardiac event. Bill was born on September 29, 1953 in Dixon, Illinois, son of Willard C. Brenner, Sr. and Patricia L. (Gorham) Brenner. He graduated from Harvard High School in 1971 where he was a varsity athlete in wrestling and track. Bill was a graduate of McHenry County Community College and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University in 1975. He completed several graduate programs in banking, some of which include The University of Oklahoma's National Commercial Lending Graduate School and The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Graduate School of Banking. Bill started his banking career as a teller at First Federal Savings & Loan of Crystal Lake in 1975. He went on to work at Central National Bank of Sterling and First National Bank of Rockford. During this time, he worked in various positions, which led to a successful career in commercial banking. Bill's passion for the banking industry and years of experience led to the opportunity to serve as the founding president of Riverside Community Bank (now Illinois Bank & Trust) in 1995, which is where he worked until his retirement in 2016.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Lynda Book, on September 10, 1977, spending 42 years of their lives together. Bill was enormously proud of their three children. He never missed an opportunity to watch his children compete in their various sports including wrestling, cross country, soccer, and golf. His own love for the game of golf was unmatched. Bill never turned down an opportunity to enjoy his favorite pastime, absolutely loved playing with his youngest daughter, and had the chance to play on courses throughout the US. He also won the Forest Hills Country Club championship two consecutive years. Bill had a passion for music and could often be found listening to classic rock. Later in life, he was able to see many of his favorite bands live in concert. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at Pleasant Lake in Wisconsin and loved to fish. He was a life-long Packers fan and attended his first playoff game at Lambeau Field last fall. His passion for wrestling began as an athlete in high school, continued as he watched his son compete, and spectating the sport became a life-long hobby. One of Bill's proudest moments was becoming a grandfather. He loved being playful with his six grandchildren and would always try to sneak them sweets. During his far-too-short retirement, Bill's zest for life was obvious as he enjoyed making new friends on the golf course and traveling with his wife. A recent cross-country trip to Spokane, Washington was a highlight of their travels.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lynda; children, Matt (Sarah) Brenner, Emily (Mike) Hughes and Carissa (Brett) Thiele; grandchildren, Noah, Olivia, Ava, Carter, Callan and James; siblings, Deb (Tom), Mark (Julie), Dorothy (David), Dawn (Burliss) and Darcey as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, father and mother-in-law, sister Diana, and brother-in-law Randy.
The family honored Bill's request to be an organ donor by donating his corneas for transplant.
Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church. 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park, IL 61111. A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, June 11th from 4 -7 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Please follow social distancing and mask requirements. In lieu of flowers memorials to NAMI-National Alliance on Mental Illness, St. Bridget Church, or to the family for a memorial to be establish in his name. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108.

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May you keep his memory in your hearts. Our sympathy to each and everyone of you. Remember Bill from Harvard and then watching your son and our son at Hononegah wrestling mats.

Mary Jo (McCullough) and Rick Olson
Mary Jo Olson
Friend
June 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Bills passing. He was so excited to finally be moving up north. I enjoyed our chats about fishing. Peace and love
trish
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
I send my deepest condolences to Lynda, Matt, Emily, and Carissa, along with the rest of the family that Bill loved so much. I had the privilege of working closely with Bill at Riverside Community Bank for some 16 years and enjoyed every minute. Bill was a warm, compassionate person to work with. His door was always open for work problems and even personal ones. I was privileged to meet some of his siblings and I know what a close family you all have. He will be missed by so many. Right now is such a difficult time for all of you but from experience I can tell you that all of the good memories take over after a while and all the love he had for all of you will be ever present. May God bless you all.
Doris Y Sackley
June 11, 2020
Brother's from other mother's. (Mo, Larry, and Curly?) Casa Choch, Playa De Carma, Mexico circa 2006
Jeffery Lindstrom
Friend
June 11, 2020
Bill hauling in another Whopper. (Note. The video of this catch sparked the hit TV series "Wicked Tuna".)
Jeffery Lindstrom
Friend
June 11, 2020
Gary and Bill...nice shirts!
Jeffery Lindstrom
Friend
June 11, 2020
NLCS 7th game Wrigley Field circa 2003... Cub's blew it.
Jeffery Lindstrom
Friend
June 11, 2020
June 11, 2020
Bill striping a drive...
Jeffery Lindstrom
Friend
June 11, 2020
Dad fishing at Spring Lake
Matt
Son
June 11, 2020
Jeffery Lindstrom
Friend
June 11, 2020
Jeffery Lindstrom
Friend
June 11, 2020
June 11, 2020
Dad and Emily at her wedding
Matt
Son
June 11, 2020
Dad and Carissa on her wedding day
Matt
Son
June 11, 2020
Dad with the extended Brenner family at Carissas wedding
Matt
Son
June 10, 2020
Dear Lynda and Matt,

Its hard to know what to say at a time like this but Ill try. So shocked and very sad to hear of Bills passing. He made many golf trips to Louisville with JL and Helmer and even for the Ryder Cup. He stayed at the house and we had many good times golfing listening to music and watching NCAA basketball. While I have not seen him lately I will always consider him a friend and will miss him. For us believers he is in heaven with the lord. Ill remember your smile and laugh Rest In Peace Biil ! Best Regards, Kurt and Cindy Johnson Louisville, KY.
Kurt Johnson
Friend
June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
Linda, I am so sorry to hear about your husband. It sounds like you have a wonderful family and had a such a special relationship with Bill. Sending hugs and thoughts of love to you.
Kathy Youngberg
Friend
June 9, 2020
Dad and Matt on Christmas
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and mom at Matt and Sarahs wedding
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and Matt ice fishing in Coloma
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and James
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and James
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and James
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Noah, Olivia, and Ava helping dad open a birthday gift
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and mom with Noah, Ava, and Carter
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and mom with James and Olivia
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad, Noah, and Mike ice fishing at the lake in Coloma
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and Olivia mowing, Ava playing
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and Mom on Christmas
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad with Mimi, Ken, Elaine, Randy, Mom, Dale, Mike, Rose, and Jill with Grandma Shirley
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad with his brother and sisters Dorothy, Mark, Deb, Darcy, and Dawn
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad with Olivia and Ava at Disney on Ice
Matr
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and Olivia at the lake in Coloma.
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Tailgating with Dad at Lambeau
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Fireworks at Lambeau Field
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and mom with Carter and Callen in Spokane
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad ice fishing in Coloma
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and mom with Noah and Ava outside Lambeau Field
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad, mom, Carissa, Brett, Emily, Mike, Matt, and Sarah at Carissas wedding rehearsal dinner
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and Carter mowing the lawn
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad with Grandpa Jim, Emily and Matt in Arizona
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and Noah at the Lake
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dads birthday with Noah, Ava, and Olivia
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad, Mom, Mike, Emily, Noah, Ava, Matt, Sarah, and Olivia
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad and I at Lambeau for the Packers v . Seahawks divisional round playoff game in January.
Matt
Son
June 9, 2020
Dad with all 6 grandchildren
Matt
Family
