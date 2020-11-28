Willard Hager, 88, a long-time resident of Tijeras, NM died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



Willie, a retired plumber/pipefitter, had been an avid horse rider, and hunter. He was a member of Bernalillo County Sherriff's Posse for many years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He has longed to see his Lord, and his beloved wife, Floss, who passed away in 2006.



He is survived by his son, Walter Zeiher and wife, Betty, of Edgewood; daughter, Tina Gleason and husband Ken, of Edgewood; grandchildren, Kim Barr, and husband, Rick; and Donald Byers, and wife Jennifer; Sondra Burch, and husband Gary; Darlene Forney, and husband, Jeff; Donna Cura, and husband, Ron; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

