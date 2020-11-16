1/1
William Brinkley
William ( aka Chef William.. most called him simply…Billy)…the light of our world ….beloved Son of Karen Barton Doute, Rick Doute, and Amy Doute, grandson of Carole and Duane Brinkley, Father of Skye Alexandria Brinkley, Brother of Kelly Brinkley and Isabel Lewandowski, Uncle of Chloe Brinkley, Brian Barton (Celia), Karla Barton, Mark Nicholai (Michelle), cousin to many ..FRIEND AND DARE we SAY "partner in whatever love of life and mischief" to too many to name …has left this world in favor the next. He loved everyone so deeply and will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. For those who are not able to come to the service you may participate via live stream video by joining this link: https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/live/

Published in Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
