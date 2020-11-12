William E. Backoff Jr., age 85, passed away peacefully in his Walpole, Massachusetts home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with his beloved wife, Barbara, by his side. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on September 27, 1935, he was the son of the late William and Doris M. (Walbridge) Backoff. He was raised in the Readville area of Boston and graduated from Hyde Park High School with the Class of 1954.



Bill married his beloved wife, Barbara J. Hentschel, on April 29, 1956 and together they made their home in her hometown of Norwood, Massachusetts. Bill and Barbara later settled in Walpole, Massachusetts in 1965, where they raised their family of five children. Bill took a position with the Town of Walpole in the School Department working as a custodian. His career began at the East Junior High School and brought him to Walpole High School, before taking the position of Maintenance Supervisor at the Old Post Road Elementary School. Bill retired in 2003 after more than thirty years of dedicated service to the school department and their students.



In his younger years, Bill and Barbara looked forward to summer camping trips to Martha's Vineyard. More recently, they enjoyed spending the summer months on Lake Winnipesaukee, where Bill took any opportunity to cruise the lake in his boat.



Beloved husband of Barbara J. (Hentschel) Backoff.

Loving father of Nancy L. Kiehl of North Attleboro, Stephen H. Backoff of Bourne, the late William E. Backoff, III, the late Paul M. Backoff, and the late Robert D. Backoff.

Cherished grandfather of Cindy Cook of Attleboro, Mandy Jenks and her husband, David, of Plainville, Jessica Kiehl of Attleboro, Jeffrey Kiehl and his wife, Amanda, of Attleboro, Scott Backoff and his wife, Jessie, of New Hampshire, and Sara Lind and her husband, Eric, of New Hampshire; and great grandfather of Jason, Shaya, Logan, Joslyn, and William.

Brother of Thomas H. Backoff of Whitman, Cynthia Drinkwater of Florida, and the late Judy Casperson.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Bill's Life Celebration on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole.



Bill's graveside service will take place privately in Maple Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walpole Fire Ambulance Gift Account, 20 Stone Street, Walpole, MA 02081.



Published in DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.