Dad had a really dry sense of humor, Loved golf, and was a green chili fanatic.



He loved his kids and grandkids. He is survived by his sister Suzi of Dallas, OR, his son Jeff, daughter in law Brandi, Grandkids Courtney and Austin of Springfield, MO. Also his so Mickey in Lexington, TX According to his wishes cremation has taken place.





