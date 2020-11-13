1/1
William Gillespie "Bill" Thornton
1932 - 2020
William "Bill" Thornton, age 87, an Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Bill was known for his quick wit and love of his family. He had many friends at his and his wife's retirement home, enjoyed the card games and activities there, and he always had a genuine interest in anyone he met. Bill was kind and generous and will be deeply missed in his community.

Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joanne Rowe Thornton; his daughter, Lorinda "Lori" Thornton Orlowski (Jeffrey); son, David Harris Thornton (Kelly); grandchildren, William Orlowski and Benjamin Orlowski, Sean Dunlap (Joline), Mindy Leggett (Larry), and Isaac Thornton; and numerous great-grandchildren. He also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Lorinda Thornton, and four sisters, Frances Bryant (Steve), Nancy Cooper (Orville), Elizabeth Watkins (Hugh), and Lorinda Williams (Bill).

No service will be scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Rio Rancho Presbyterian Church, 1004 24th Street SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Rio Rancho from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
French Funerals & Cremations - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000
