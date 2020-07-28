Unlike most men his age, 84 years old, Bill enjoyed water aerobics three days a week in his neighbors' pool and traveled the world with his beautiful and energetic wife of 61 years, Nancy Olds Kluck. Bill is now on a new adventure with our Lord that began the morning of Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Bill is survived by his best friend and wife, Nancy; and their two children, Tamara Lee Brand and William Girard Kluck II. Bill loved his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Mauser Kluck and Bary Brand. He also adored his precious grandchildren, Dylan Kluck and his wife Sarah, Dailey Kluck, Phoebe Kluck, Luke Brand, and Jered Brand.
Bill was born in Reno, Nevada to Chester Lee and Helen Girard Kluck on Tuesday, May 12, 1936. He graduated from Kentucky Military Institute, Louisville, Kentucky in 1954. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Marketing from San Diego State University in 1958 and married his Chi Omega Sweetheart, Nancy Adelle Olds, November 23, 1958.
They began his military career with the US Air Force in December of 1958 and spent the next 23 years raising their family and traveling the globe. Bill retired in 1981 at the rank of full Colonel. His military decorations include: Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Services Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Royal Thailand Security Force Medal.
Bill's talents were many and he found both success and fun in a wide range of interests including being a working cowboy, a Porsche race car driver, a business management consultant, a stage, screen, and TV actor and a well-known and highly respected artist and bronze sculptor. A master with his hands, Bill could turn a lump of clay into a smile, a laugh, a tear. His bronze and stoneware sculptures show the story of life – faces of people expressing their emotions. His cowboys and Native American Indians authentically dated in their attire, depict our colorful Western heritage. His nudes, timeless in their beauty, flow with grace. His abstracts pull form, texture, and realism into an appealing image. He's left a legacy of beauty in his bronzes and stoneware.
Bill loved his friends and family dearly and communicated regularly with them through email. He loved playing games of all kinds and everyone wanted to be on his team! Bill had a passion for man's best friend – dogs. He appreciated God's sense of humor spelling the name backwards to spell dog! He enjoyed sharing jokes and beautiful images with people, always wanting to lift their spirit. Bill was the kind of man who would never shy from going up to Military personnel and First Responders to offer his hand, thanking them for their service.
Bill will be given Full Military Honors at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Donations can be given in his name to Tunnels to Towers (www.tunnel2towers.org
), Doctors Without Borders
(www.doctorswithoutborders.org
), or to the American Cancer Society
(www.donate3.cancer.org
). Bill was a true patriot and believer in Christ. He held firm that we should all honor and respect those that would go above and beyond to protect life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.