William L. "Bill" LaMark
Of Turtle Creek, age 72, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Beloved husband of Sarah A. (Hall) LaMark for 53 years.

Loving father of Pamela (David) LaMark, William LaMark and Robert LaMark.

Cherished grandfather of Dezzy LaMark, Nichole Kuntz, Joshua Kuntz, Jacob, LaMark and Daniel LaMark.

Great grandfather of Mahlia Kuntz and Layla LaMark.

He is preceded in death by his brothers and sister.

Bill like to play the guitar but will be best known for how loving he was to his family.

Arrangements are private at the family's request at the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.


Published in Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
