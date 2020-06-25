William L. Leroy, age 81, of Butler, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born November 5, 1938 in Butler, he was a son of the late Marcel and Jean Miller Leroy.
Bill was employed as a foreman at Butler Armco.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church. He also belonged to the Butler Elks Lodge, the French and Belgium Club, and the Italian Fraternal Society of Butler.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Jones Leroy, whom he married April 23, 1960; three children, Suzanne Leroy, of Pittsburgh, Jeff Leroy, of Long Beach, California, and Mike Leroy, of Gilbert, Arizona; one brother, Richard Leroy and his wife, Grace, of Herman; and two grandchildren, Ben and Anna.
Funeral services and burial were private.
The family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, 6th Suite, Atlanta, GA, 30309.
Born November 5, 1938 in Butler, he was a son of the late Marcel and Jean Miller Leroy.
Bill was employed as a foreman at Butler Armco.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church. He also belonged to the Butler Elks Lodge, the French and Belgium Club, and the Italian Fraternal Society of Butler.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Jones Leroy, whom he married April 23, 1960; three children, Suzanne Leroy, of Pittsburgh, Jeff Leroy, of Long Beach, California, and Mike Leroy, of Gilbert, Arizona; one brother, Richard Leroy and his wife, Grace, of Herman; and two grandchildren, Ben and Anna.
Funeral services and burial were private.
The family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, 6th Suite, Atlanta, GA, 30309.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.