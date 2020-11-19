William Monroe, age 35, beloved son and brother, was called home to heaven on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He entered this world on December 14, 1984, in El Paso, TX. He is survived by his mother, Kelley Schwarz; father, Bob Monroe; brothers, Sean Monroe, Gregory Schwarz, and Jacob Monroe; sisters, Megan Mayhew and Candace Smith; grandmother, Grace Nelson; and aunts, Dana Nelson, and Marguerite Monroe; and great-aunt, Judith Fawcett.
Will graduated from La Cueva High School in 2003 and attended CNM. Will enjoyed writing and playing the piano and the guitar. Will was a very kind soul who will be missed.
A private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.
The service will be live-streamed and available for viewing by clicking here: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41018