William N. Johns, 88, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born in Korce, Albania, Bill was a son of the late Nickolas and Olimbia (Floqui) Johns lived in Holden for many years.



Bill's love beyond his family, was for his church, St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church in Worcester. He was a life-long member of St. Mary's; serving as the President and Chairman of its Board of Directors (now Parish Council) for 4 terms. Additionally, Bill was Chairman for fund Raising for St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, Chairman of the Land and Building Committee, and also served as Chairman of the following committees at St. Mary's – its Bell Tower Committee, its Sunday school extension committee, its Icon Committee, and Chairman of the Albanian Festival on 3 occasions and co-chairman of the Albanian Festival 6. He also served as Chairman for the fund drive for the building of the Illyrian Gardens, a residence for the elderly located directly behind the Church. He also received a Life-Time Achievement Award from the Albanian-American National Organization.



Bill received from the Albanian Orthodox Archdiocese in American its most prestigious KNIGHT OF ST. GEORGE Medal from Archbishop Theodosius for his devotion and commitment to St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church and his Albanian Heritage and was the recipient of the Anthony Athanas Albanian American Community Award for outstanding service to the Albanian-American Community of Massachusetts.



Bill was the owner of several restaurants in Worcester; the most recent Coes Cafe. He was a member of the South Worcester Kiwanis Club, and a member of the Democratic Committee of Holden. Bill was also recognized for his devotion and commitment to the organization in support of Christians and Jews.



Bill served his country as a member of the United States Army having served in Austria, after which he was a member of the VFW in Worcester. Bill's wife of 55 years, Loretta A (Steffon) Johns died in 2012. He leaves a son, Mark R. and his wife, Julie A. Johns; 2 daughters, Karen A. and her husband, Howard S. Dono, and Sandra K. and her husband, Mark A. Dionis; 4 grandsons, Koli L. and Torin M. Johns, Jason H. Dono and his fiancé, Christina Fitton, Zachary W. Dionis; and 5 granddaughters, Willow D. and Skyler K. Johns, Kristin A and Natasha N. Dono, and Sydney K. Dionis; a brother, Andrew N. and his wife, Sandra Johns. A brother, Christy N. Johns predeceased him.



Relatives and friends are invited to honor Bill and to pay their respects from 5:00-7:00PM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester. Appropriate face coverings must be worn at all times when in the Church and social distancing must be honored. As a requirement, there will be no conversations in the church with family and friends during visitation. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church with the Rev. Fr. Mark Doku officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at approximately 12:15PM in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.

