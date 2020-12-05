1/1
William R. Jacobs
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Jacobs, age 89, of Eastmont, Wilkins Twp., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Edna L. (Clark) Jacobs; loving father of Dean B. (Rita) Jacobs and the late Janice (surviving Michael) Henn; cherished grandfather of John (Meredith) Henn, Lisa (Justin) Rajkowski, James Gilbert, Amy (Christopher) Findura; loving great-grandfather of nine. William is also survived by his sister, Betty Miller. In addition to his wife and daughter, William was preceded in death by his parents, William Otto and Elsie (Rigby) Jacobs; and sisters, Erma Champion and Ruth Hennen. William was a proud Army Veteran having served in the Korean War, and was an all around good guy who was loved by many. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Due to current health concerns, masks will be required. A private funeral service will be held and private interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery with Military Honors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved