William "Bill" R. Schwarzbach 90, of Rockford passed away on October 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born December 12, 1929 in Ottawa, Illinois son to Gustave and Ann (Green) Schwarzbach. A graduate of Ottawa High School, he played football for St. Ambrose and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He went on to get his Bachelors in Accounting from University of Illinois. Bill joined the United States Air Force and spent some time in Germany and Italy. He married MaryAnn Aussem in 1956 and they were married for 54 years before she passed in 2011. He was a founder and one of the first members of St. Rita Catholic Church in Rockford and remained a member for over 60 years; also a Knight of Columbus. Bill was a very avid golfer and he enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world with friends and family; going on cruises, and all around the United States. Bill will be remembered for his sense of humor and his strong work ethic but most of all, family meant everything. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids and was a great role model.



Bill will be survived by those who loved him most; his children, Judy (Chris) Graceffa, Jane (Steve) Bergman, Joyce (Drake) Dagnon, Jim (Erin) Schwarzbach, John (Trisha) Schwarzbach, Joan Schwarzbach, and Jean (Bill) Redig; his grandchildren Tom, Anne, Nathaniel, Jensen, Hannah (Michael), Austin, Erin, Zachary, Cameron, Sara, Ben, and Megan; his great grandson, Jack. He was preceded in death by his wife MaryAnn; parents, and siblings, Richard, Rosemary, Betty, and Helen.

