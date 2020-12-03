William T."Bumper" Morgan May 5, 1958 - November 28, 2020 Bumper Morgan of North Pocono/Norristown passed away on Saturday evening, November 28th after an illness. He was 62 years old. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Fire Chief William Lewis Morgan and Dorothy Mae (Owens) Morgan. He graduated from Mansfield University in 1980 with a BS degree in Planning. He was an avid golfer, fisherman (along with his son Andy}, animal watcher and avid Philadelphia sports fan. He was an active member of the Norristown Planning Commission, helping to keep Norristown viable for many years. He had a tough exterior but a heart of gold. His family was the most important thing in his life. He enjoyed traveling,especially Hawaii,along with, many car trips to Maine, Canada, West Virginia, Washington DC and numerous other destinations. Surviving Bumper is his wife of 37 years; Lenore (Lea) Sable-Morgan, his son; "Boo-Boo" Andrew William Morgan, his sisters; Kim Morgan of Scranton and Marylou Salerno of Florida, his niece and nephews; Christopher Salerno, Jodee Salerno Wresh and her two sons ;Michael and Owen Wresh, along with Jeremy and Michael Lyons. His pets preceded him in death: Macks, Duncan and Noel. We love him and will miss him greatly. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bumper's memory may be made to the family in c/o Raffeo-DiCecco Memorial Home 19 East Germantown Pike Norristown, PA 19401





