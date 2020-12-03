1/1
William T. "Bumper" Morgan
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William T."Bumper" Morgan May 5, 1958 - November 28, 2020 Bumper Morgan of North Pocono/Norristown passed away on Saturday evening, November 28th after an illness. He was 62 years old. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Fire Chief William Lewis Morgan and Dorothy Mae (Owens) Morgan. He graduated from Mansfield University in 1980 with a BS degree in Planning. He was an avid golfer, fisherman (along with his son Andy}, animal watcher and avid Philadelphia sports fan. He was an active member of the Norristown Planning Commission, helping to keep Norristown viable for many years. He had a tough exterior but a heart of gold. His family was the most important thing in his life. He enjoyed traveling,especially Hawaii,along with, many car trips to Maine, Canada, West Virginia, Washington DC and numerous other destinations. Surviving Bumper is his wife of 37 years; Lenore (Lea) Sable-Morgan, his son; "Boo-Boo" Andrew William Morgan, his sisters; Kim Morgan of Scranton and Marylou Salerno of Florida, his niece and nephews; Christopher Salerno, Jodee Salerno Wresh and her two sons ;Michael and Owen Wresh, along with Jeremy and Michael Lyons. His pets preceded him in death: Macks, Duncan and Noel. We love him and will miss him greatly. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bumper's memory may be made to the family in c/o Raffeo-DiCecco Memorial Home 19 East Germantown Pike Norristown, PA 19401


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Raffeo - DiCecco Memorial Home from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raffeo - DiCecco Memorial Home
19 East Germantown Pike (at Hannah Ave.)
Norristown, PA 19403
(610) 630-3259
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Raffeo - DiCecco Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved