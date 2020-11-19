1/1
William Thorpe Fietz
1941 - 2020
William Thorpe Fietz passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, just shy of his 79th birthday. He was born on November 20, 1941, in Beaumont, Texas to his parents, Edna Thorpe Fietz and Frank T. Fietz, who proceeded him in death. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Billye Antone Fietz; children, Melissa Blades and husband, Mike of San Antonio; William Michael Fietz and his wife, Heidi of Albuquerque; Angie Thompson and husband, Ryan of Owasso, OK; grandchildren, Ronnie Blades, Tyler Blades, Austin Blades, Ryan Blades, Jordan Fietz, Harper Fietz, William Landry Fietz, Cameron Thompson, Bailey Thompson; and great-grandson, Kash Blades. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Fietz.

Bill graduated from Ryan High School in Oklahoma in 1959 where he was an all-state tailback for the Ryan Cowboys. He served as a member of the Army National Guard in OK, LA, and TX and graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in finance. While, at Tech he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. After college graduation, he worked for the Texas Banking Department as a bank examiner for five years and was appointed chief examiner in his final year. He worked as a senior executive of several banks throughout Texas and New Mexico before becoming president and CEO of Western Bank in Albuquerque, NM until Western Bank was acquired by Compass Bank (now BBVA).

After retiring in 2002, he moved to Horseshoe Bay, Texas where he enjoyed boating, swimming, and golf. He also loved watching football, especially his beloved Red Raiders. In 2014, he and Billye and their beloved dog, Suki, moved to San Antonio, TX.

Bill will be remembered for his big heart, his crazy sense of humor, infectious smile, and his generosity. His family and friends were most important to him and he always made sure everyone was taken care of. He was an amazing father, husband, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in honor of William T. Fietz, to the Desert Region chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Attn: LLS Arizona Dept 880365, P.O. Box 29650 Phoenix, AZ 85038. Call Jill at 614-634-0410 if you have any questions.

Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
