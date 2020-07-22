Wilma Carr Caldwell passed away peacefully at Morningside of Concord on July 21, 2020 at age 89. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Eva Dixon Carr and was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eames Caldwell, Jr., sisters Pauline Decker, Sudie Carr, Mae Nurnberger, and brothers Robert Carr and Jerry Carr.



Wilma Caldwell was raised in Duplin County, NC and attended Montreat College. She graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC. After her husband's death in 1969, she returned to nursing full-time and worked first at Presbyterian Hospital, then as a corporate nurse at what was then NCNB, and later as a nurse at Northeast Medical Center in Concord.



After retiring in 1992, Wilma spent several summers as a Camp Nurse at Camp Seafarer, and also served as the Receptionist at First Presbyterian Church in Concord, NC.



Wilma was a remarkable woman. She raised three children on her own, and provided them with love, support and inspiration. She was a strong and caring mother and a loyal friend.



Wilma was a member of First Presbyterian Church for over sixty years. She was active in the life of the church, and in 2004, she received the Presbyterian Women Honorary Life Membership Award in recognition of her dedication and service.



Wilma was a member of the Hoe & Hope Garden Club of Concord. She cherished these friendships and enjoyed the bonds the members shared throughout her life. She was also a member of the Floral Club. She enjoyed gardening, tennis, and loved her trips to Wrightsville Beach.



Wilma is survived by her children, Cindy Caldwell (partner Richard McHenry) of Charlotte, NC, Ken Caldwell (wife Sandra) of Chester, SC and Carr Garner (husband Keith) of Salisbury, NC; her five grandchildren Sloan Caldwell, Kenneth Caldwell, Katie Garner, Sam Garner and Sarah Garner, and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of Morningside of Concord for their compassion and support. We are so grateful for all they did for Wilma, and for each of us during this difficult time.



Funeral arrangements are private and are being handled by Wilkinson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, Concord, NC.



