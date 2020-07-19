Mr. Wistle Harrison "Harry" Brown, Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 18, 2020.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21 from 1 to 2 pm at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm at West Concord Cemetery with Dr. Steve Ayers officiating.



Harry was born December 22, 1939 in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Wistle H. Brown, Sr. and Julia Johnson Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Mullis Brown and a brother, Smiley "Doodle" Brown. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and baseball.



Survivors include his sons, Roger Dishman and wife, Lisa and Jimmy Dishman and wife, Melanie; stepchildren, Angela Myers and husband, Carroll "Hooney", Michael Hooks and wife, Jennifer and Frankie Hooks and wife, Marcia; 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store