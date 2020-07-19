1/1
Wistle Harrison "Harry" Brown Jr.
1939 - 2020
Mr. Wistle Harrison "Harry" Brown, Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21 from 1 to 2 pm at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm at West Concord Cemetery with Dr. Steve Ayers officiating.

Harry was born December 22, 1939 in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Wistle H. Brown, Sr. and Julia Johnson Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Mullis Brown and a brother, Smiley "Doodle" Brown. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and baseball.

Survivors include his sons, Roger Dishman and wife, Lisa and Jimmy Dishman and wife, Melanie; stepchildren, Angela Myers and husband, Carroll "Hooney", Michael Hooks and wife, Jennifer and Frankie Hooks and wife, Marcia; 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
JUL
21
Graveside service
02:30 PM
West Concord Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
