TOWLE Anne Faith
(née Twivy) Passed away on
Sunday 2nd February 2020,
aged 67 years.
Daughter of the late Dr Sam and Mrs Sheila Twivy, Mother of Christopher
and the late Emma.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary the Virgin Church, Eaton Bray on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 1:30pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to N.S.P.C.C. may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 18, 2020