Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Anthony Hawkins

Notice Condolences

Anthony Hawkins Notice
Hawkins Anthony Charles
(Tony)
Passed away on Tuesday
12th May 2020 aged 80 years
at home surrounded by family.
Much loved Father, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather
will be sorely missed.
Will be remembered for his voluntary work with local sports groups Woodside Football Club and
Leighton Buzzard Swimming Club.
He was recognised with the
Title of Honorary Burgess of
Leighton-Linslade in 2012.
Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque to Marie Curie may be sent to Dillamores Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds LU7 2RF
Telephone 01525 372210.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on May 26, 2020
