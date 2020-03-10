|
SHOWLER Aubrey John 19.05.1935 - 29.02.2020
The son of Minnie and Ernest,
brother of Celia, Ken and Barry,
Uncle and Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews, cousin to Martin
and Gill and friend to many.
Aubrey passed away peacefully in the Luton and Dunstable Hospital after a long illness, bravely born.
Funeral Service will take place at Bierton Crematorium on
Friday 20th March 2020 at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to British Heart Foundation may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 10, 2020