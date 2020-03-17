Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Cooper

Notice Condolences

Audrey Cooper Notice
COOPER Audrey Passed away on Saturday
7th March 2020, aged 85 years.

Much loved wife of Andy,
mother of Robert and James and
mother-in-law to Nicola.

Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church,
Leighton Buzzard on the
26th March 2020 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque
payable to Action for Children
may be sent to.

Dillamore Funeral Services,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -