Maund Averil Eleanor Peacefully on 22nd June 2020 at Bethania, Ceredigion, formerly of Heath and Reach, Bedfordshire.
Beloved wife of the late
John Ernest Maund, cherished mother of Malcolm and Marilyn.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at
Aberystwyth Crematorium on
Friday July 3rd 2020 at 3pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired towards "Air Ambulance"
c/o R.B.Benjamin and Sons
Funeral Directors.
Tancwarel, Bontnewydd,
Aberystwyth. SY23 4JJ.
Phone 01974 251692 or 07971514052.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 30, 2020