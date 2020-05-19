Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leighton Buzzard
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire LU7 4QA
01525 370 272
Barbara Barton Notice
Barton Barbara Joyce Peacefully passed away at Elm Lodge Nursing Home on 6th May 2020 aged 98 years.

The funeral service will be held at
Old Linslade Cemetery on
Friday 29th May at 10.00am.

In loving memory of a close cousin
to Peggy, Greta and Diana.
Loved and fondly remembered
by all their families.

Due to the current situation,
the funeral service is regrettably
restricted to immediate family members only.

Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, in memory of Barbara to Elm Lodge Comfort Fund, may be forwarded directly to
Elm Lodge Nursing Home.

All enquiries
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on May 19, 2020
