Hurst Barbara
It is with great sadness
that we announce the death of Barbara Hurst who passed away
suddenly in hospital on
Saturday 11th April, aged 74.
Barbara was the much loved
wife of Norman, cherished Mum to
Ian, Paul, Karen and Susan,
adored Nanny of 10 grandchildren
and the close friend of many.
Such a kind and beautiful lady who
will be missed beyond belief.
Unfortunately, current
circumstances dictate a limited funeral service with just immediate
family members attending.
Donations, if desired, can be made to the British Heart Foundation.
These may be sent to
Dillamore's Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, LU7 2RF.
Telephone: 01525 372210.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Apr. 21, 2020