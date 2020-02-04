|
ROLT Benjamin Ben died peacefully at the
Royal Free Hospital with his family, Claire, Neil, Paul and Adam by his side on 29th January 2020, aged 68 years.
Funeral Service will take place at Bierton Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th February 2020
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Royal Free Hospital Kidney Patients Association (RFHKPA)
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 4, 2020