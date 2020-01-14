|
|
|
JUDGE Caron Michelle Passed away peacefully on 25th December 2019 at St.John's Hospice, Moggerhanger aged 50 years.
A loving daughter, sister,
aunty and great-aunty.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
10.30am on Tuesday 21st January 2020
at St. Owens Church, Bromham.
Mourners are requested to
wear a splash of purple.
No need for dark clothing.
Family flowers only please but
donations for The Little Princess Trust,
Starlight Children's Foundation or
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 14, 2020