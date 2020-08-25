Home

Claire Rolt

Notice Condolences

Claire Rolt Notice
ROLT Claire Alberta Sadly passed away on
Friday 14th August 2020,
aged 66 years.
She will be very much missed
by her family and friends.

There will be a private funeral service on Monday 7th September 2020.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
may be made online via Dillamorefuneralservice.co.uk
or by way of cheque payable to SENSE and sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard,
Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 25, 2020
