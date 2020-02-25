Home

Colleen Abraham

Colleen Abraham Notice
ABRAHAM Colleen
(née Annetts) Passed away on the
14th February 2020,
aged 89 years.
She will be greatly missed
by her husband Philip,
daughters, family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 4th March 2020
at 1.15pm in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to either the
RNLI or Luton & Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund, cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 25, 2020
