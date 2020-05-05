|
|
|
Owen Dr. David It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
Dr. David Owen on 27th April, 2020 at Milton Keynes Hospital.
He was the husband of Margaret, father of Penny and Rob and grandfather of Harriet,
George, Libby and Chris.
Unfortunately, due to present circumstances, only immediate
family may attend the funeral.
A later Church service
will be arranged.
If desired, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Society through Dillamore Funeral Service.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on May 5, 2020