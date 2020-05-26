|
|
|
CRANWELL Desmond Trevor Passed away, peacefully, on
Thursday 14th May, 2020,
aged 96 years, at Carey Lodge, Wing.
Formerly of Glebe Close Farm, Cublington Road.
He will be greatly missed by his sons, Richard, Tony and Eddie and
daughter-in-law, Sarah as well as his many grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Age UK Buckinghamshire may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on May 26, 2020