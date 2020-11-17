Home

Bonaccolta Domenica Passed away on
Sunday 1st November 2020,
aged 92 years.
Beloved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
She was a great friend to many and
will be missed by all who knew her.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
may be made online via
dillamorefuneralservice.co.uk
(Notices & Donations) or by way
of cheque payable to
The Alzheimer's Society and
sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard,
Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Nov. 17, 2020
