Donald Saunders

Notice Condolences

Donald Saunders Notice
SAUNDERS DONALD FRANCIS Passed away on
31st December 2019, aged 70 years.
Devoted Husband of Rose,
Dad to Robert, Aaron and Natalie,
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium,
Milton Keynes on Friday
24th January 2020 at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way
of cheque payable to
Keech Hospice Care (Adult Unit) may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 7, 2020
