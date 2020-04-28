|
|
|
WILKS Dorothy Passed away on
20th April 2020, aged 92 years.
She will be dearly missed by all
who knew her.
A private family funeral service
will be held in due course.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com.
A celebration of Dorothy's life, for all who knew her, will be held later in the year when restrictions are lifted.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Apr. 28, 2020