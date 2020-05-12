|
CAMERON Edna Phylis Sadly passed away on the 28th April 2020.
Edna will be sorely missed by her devoted Partner Mark and Children, Joy, Penny, Stuart Jamie and Melanie and their Partners,
Damian, Andy and Claire.
Edna was a much loved Nanny to her Grandchildren, Tim, Kelly, Tyler, Lewis, Nicole, Corben, Caidee, Hayden,
Sophie, Billy and Alfie and her
Great Grandchild, Owen.
Talk, Sing and Dance
with the Angels now Mum.
We will miss you,
Your Loving Family x x x
A Memorial Service will be
held in the Future.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on May 12, 2020