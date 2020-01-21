Home

Eileen Haswell

Eileen Haswell Notice
Haswell Eileen May Passed away peacefully at home on
January 4th 2020 after
a long illness bravely borne.
She will be greatly missed by her husband John and all her family.
Eileen's funeral will take place on
Tuesday 28th January, 1pm
at Bierton Crematorium, followed by
a celebration of Eileen's life at
Brooklands Residents Association Hall, Garden Leys, Leighton Buzzard.
Family flowers only, donations can be made to Parkinson's UK or
Dementia UK, cheques made payable
to the charity can be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 21, 2020
