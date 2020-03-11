Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Caplan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Caplan

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Caplan Notice
CAPLAN Elizabeth Jane On 7th March 2020
of Soulbury, Bucks,
peacefully,
at Stoke Mandeville Hospital,
after a short illness, aged 74.
Much loved widow of Harold,
beloved mother of James and Richard, step-mother of Robert,
Steven and Andrew.
Cherished sister of David (dec'd)
and John and much loved grandmother.
Funeral at Milton Chapel,
Chilterns Crematorium,
Whielden Lane, Amersham, HP7 0ND on 19th March 2020 at 1.00pm.
Flowers at own discretion,
or donations to
Soulbury Millenium Green Trust.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -