|
|
|
CAPLAN Elizabeth Jane On 7th March 2020
of Soulbury, Bucks,
peacefully,
at Stoke Mandeville Hospital,
after a short illness, aged 74.
Much loved widow of Harold,
beloved mother of James and Richard, step-mother of Robert,
Steven and Andrew.
Cherished sister of David (dec'd)
and John and much loved grandmother.
Funeral at Milton Chapel,
Chilterns Crematorium,
Whielden Lane, Amersham, HP7 0ND on 19th March 2020 at 1.00pm.
Flowers at own discretion,
or donations to
Soulbury Millenium Green Trust.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 11, 2020