|
|
|
KING Frederick Charles Passed away on
27th February 2020,
aged 91 years.
Loving Husband of the late Beryl, Father to Allyson and Peter,
Grandad and Great Grandad
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Leonard's Church,
Heath & Reach on Thursday
19th March 2020 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of
cheque payable to Alzheimer's
Society may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 10, 2020