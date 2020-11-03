|
|
|
MIDDLETON Gillian Fitzherbert
'Jill' Former Headteacher of
Southcott Lower School
Passed away on
Sunday 25th October 2020,
aged 80 years.
Jill will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made online via
dillamorefuneralservice.co.uk
(Notices & Donations) or by way
of cheque payable to Hospice at
Home Volunteers - Leighton Linslade Branch and sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton
Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Nov. 3, 2020