Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
Helen Webster

Helen Webster Notice
WEBSTER Helen Anita It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved Mother, Granny, Great Granny and friend, widow of Leslie.
Helen passed away peacefully at home on 15th July 2020, aged 94, with her family around her. May she rest in peace. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to The Royal British Legion may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 21, 2020
