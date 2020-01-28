Home

More Obituaries for Henry Franks
Henry Franks

Notice Condolences

Henry Franks Notice
FRANKS Henry Passed away on
Wednesday 15th January 2020,
aged 88.
Memorial Service will take place at Trinity Methodist Church, Leighton Buzzard on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 2:00pm following on
from a Private Cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Alzheimer's Research UK and Parkinson's UK may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Jan. 28, 2020
