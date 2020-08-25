Home

Ian Banister

Notice Condolences

Ian Banister Notice
BANISTER Ian Arthur Passed away on Thursday
6th August 2020, aged 84.
He was a very much loved and cherished husband, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
There will be a private funeral service. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be made online via Dillamorefuneralservice.co.uk
or by way of cheque payable to
Cancer Research UK and sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 25, 2020
