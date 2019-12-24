|
|
|
SHACKLETON Ian Stuart
(Shack) Passed away on 15th December 2019, aged 44 years.
Funeral Service will take place at Bierton Crematorium on Friday
3rd January 2020 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Oxford Hospitals Charity, which will be donated to Wards ICU and Upper GI at the Churchill Hospital, may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 24, 2019