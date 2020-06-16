|
clay Iris May Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on 4th June 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Gordon, wonderful Mother, Grandmother and
Great-Grandmother, who will be remembered by everyone she
knew and loved.
A private family funeral will be held for Iris and the family ask for anyone who knew Iris to remember her with a smile. Donations in memory of Iris
for the Alzheimer's Society
can be made online at
www.irisclay.muchloved.com
Any enquiries can be made via:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 16, 2020