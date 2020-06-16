|
STANILAND Janet Mary Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 4th June 2020,
aged 66 years.
Dearly loved and deeply missed by her devoted family, dear friends and all who had the great pleasure of knowing her.
Flowers are welcome and can be delivered directly to Dillamore Funeral Service by 9am on Wednesday 17th June. Any donations in Jan's memory are also gratefully received by way of cheque payable to Keech Hospice Care and may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
A memorial service in celebration and honour of Jan's life will be held at a later date for all family and friends to rejoice in the style and with the vivacity in which she lived and loved
throughout her lifetime.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 16, 2020