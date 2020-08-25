Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leighton Buzzard
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire LU7 4QA
01525 370 272
Jean Biggs

Jean Biggs Notice
BIGGS JEAN Passed away peacefully at Elm Lodge on Wednesday 12th August 2020
aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Dennis,
loving Mother to Pamela and David, cherished Nan & Great Nan.

The private funeral service (due to circumstances) will be held
at Bierton Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired in memory of Jean
direct to The British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 25, 2020
